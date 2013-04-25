Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 25, 2013
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow hit the Iron Man 3 premiere in a navy, teal, and silver Antonio Berardi gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-voom! The sheer panels down the sides of the dress made this look downright sexy.
-
April 25, 2013
2. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Mad Men's Jessica Pare wore a silk Fendi dress and leather pumps to an event at Kaufman Concert Hall in New York City.
-
April 25, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo celebrated Rochas' new frangrance in Madrid in a Rochas jacquard short suit and Zara cutout heels.
-
April 25, 2013
4. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson exited The Late Show with David Letterman in a belted black dress and electric pink pumps. She finished the look with Cartier jewelry.
-
April 25, 2013
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At a Chanel dinner party celebrating the artists of the Tribeca Film Festival, Alexa Chung chose a beige tweed dress, quilted bag and pumps by the brand.
April 25, 20131 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow hit the Iron Man 3 premiere in a navy, teal, and silver Antonio Berardi gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-voom! The sheer panels down the sides of the dress made this look downright sexy.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-voom! The sheer panels down the sides of the dress made this look downright sexy.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM