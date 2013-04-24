Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 24, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo helped open Louis Vuitton's Munich boutique in the label's embellished shift, a woven bracelet and suede sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT More is more in the case of this sequin-topped embroidered design!
April 24, 2013
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE At the Time 100 Gala, Biel was elegant in a sculpted LBD and sleek accessories to match.
April 24, 2013
3. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn brightened up the Time 100 Gala in a vibrant lace Michael Kors gown.
April 24, 2013
4. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Pare arrived at The Paley Center in a form-fitting Roksanda Ilincic sheath and complementary white heels.
April 24, 2013
5. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes hit the Time 100 Gala in a leopard print Lanvin cocktail dress, statement necklace and black pumps.
