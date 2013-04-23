Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 23, 2013
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Kate Hudson arrived for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Reluctant Fundamentalist in Jenny Packham's embellished cable knit design, a sleek Jimmy Choo clutch and leather Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT White hot alert: the actress looked casually chic in her day-to-night sweater dress.
-
April 23, 2013
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE In Mexico, Perry stepped in the sand in a striped Zimmermann cocktail dress, oversized hoops and black pumps at a The Smurfs 2 press event.
-
April 23, 2013
3. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood bared her baby bump in a maroon design and knee-high boots at a photo shoot for A Case of You.
-
April 23, 2013
4. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Pare joined her cast on a Mad Men panel in a beaded L'Wren Scott sheath, gold studs and piped Casadei pumps.
-
April 23, 2013
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum walked the red carpet for NBC's press day in a studded Hervé Léger by Max Azria bandage dress and edgy sandals.
April 23, 20131 of 5
Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Hudson arrived for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Reluctant Fundamentalist in Jenny Packham's embellished cable knit design, a sleek Jimmy Choo clutch and leather Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT White hot alert: the actress looked casually chic in her day-to-night sweater dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT White hot alert: the actress looked casually chic in her day-to-night sweater dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM