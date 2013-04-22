Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 22, 2013
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron brought the drama to the GLAAD Media Awards in a belted Jason Wu jumpsuit.
WHY WE LOVE IT An edgy pixi and bright red lips were fittingly bold accents to the actress's fierce design.
April 22, 2013
2. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood looked lovely in Dolce & Gabbana's floral gown at the Tribeca Film Festival Premiere of A Case of You.
April 22, 2013
3. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence created an illusion in her sculpted David Koma LBD at the GLAAD Media Awards.
April 22, 2013
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At the Tribeca Film Festival, Watts set off her printed Alexander McQueen sheath with gold Monique Pean jewels, a red hot clutch and peep-toe heels.
April 22, 2013
5. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst vamped up the GLAAD Media Awards in a leather and lace Emilio Pucci mini and black extras to match.
April 22, 2013
