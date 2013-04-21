Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 21, 2013
1. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks took the stage at CinemaCon in a midriff-baring denim ensemble, gold Irene Neuwirth danglers and leather Jean-Michel Cazabat wedges.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star put her fresh spin on one of the season's hottest trends!
-
April 21, 2013
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung spun tunes at the pas de calais SoHo store opening in a knee-length dress and cutout flats.
-
April 21, 2013
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts slipped into a black column at a Tribeca Film Festival Adult World bash.
-
April 21, 2013
4. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler visited Extra in red and tan separates and pointy-toe stilettos.
-
April 21, 2013
5. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles took in Coachella in Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet’s lemon print mini and wedge sandals.
April 21, 20131 of 5
Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks took the stage at CinemaCon in a midriff-baring denim ensemble, gold Irene Neuwirth danglers and leather Jean-Michel Cazabat wedges.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star put her fresh spin on one of the season's hottest trends!
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star put her fresh spin on one of the season's hottest trends!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM