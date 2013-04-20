Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 20, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde showed some skin in a mesh A.L.C. dress on the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet. She completed the look with emerald House of Lavande earrings and sparkling Tabitha Simmons sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-stunning actress was at her sexiest in a playful peek-a-boo design.
-
April 20, 2013
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Adult World, Roberts stood out in a modern Cushnie et Ochs cocktail dress and black peep-toes.
-
April 20, 2013
3. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel arrived for the Remembering Sunday premiere in a black and white ensemble that included a silk Pamella Roland cutout dress, satin Swarovski clutch and patent leather Pedro Garcia heels.
-
April 20, 2013
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks worked her curves in a form-fitting Roland Mouret LBD that she styled with sparkling H. Stern shoulder-dusters and patent leather pumps.
-
April 20, 2013
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE At CinemaCon, Bullock worked a black and white ensemble including a Roland Mouret two-piece design and patent leather Rupert Sanderson pumps.
April 20, 20131 of 5
