1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE The actress piled on more than $600,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels to accent her off-the-shoulder silk gown at the Blue Book Ball.
WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any more classic American than Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren and Tiffany's?
2. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson wore a fittingly-hued Reem Acra gown with Tiffany amp Co.'s diamond bracelet, earrings and ring at the jeweler’s New York event.
3. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan feted Tiffany amp Co. in a tuxedo-inspired Victoria Beckham design, the jeweler’s drop earrings and deco ring and T-strap heels.
4. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE At the Arthur Newman premiere, Blunt played peek-a-boo in a belted column and added sparkling extras.
5. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel was lovely in a floral Elie Saab halter gown that she styled with sapphire and diamond Tiffany & Co. jewels at the Blue Book Ball.
