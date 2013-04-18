Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 18, 2013
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Kate Hudson slinked onto the pink carpet in a high-slit Ann Taylor column, sparkling Erickson Beamon danglers, a gold cuff and snakeskin Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT This hot mama proved you don?t have to show a lot of skin to look sexy!
-
April 18, 2013
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In London, Paltrow hit an Iron Man 3 press event in a tuxedo-inspired Christian Dior cocktail dress and ankle-strap heels.
-
April 18, 2013
3. Nora ZehetnerWHAT SHE WORE Zehetner attended a marriage equality event hosted by Calvin Klein in a belted shift and pastel leather accessories.
-
April 18, 2013
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault greeted fans at CinemaCon in an emerald Gucci suit, rose gold Jacob & Co. hoops and an enamel pendant necklace.
-
April 18, 2013
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo dined at a New York gala in a long-sleeve black design that she set off with colorful extras.
April 18, 20131 of 5
Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Hudson slinked onto the pink carpet in a high-slit Ann Taylor column, sparkling Erickson Beamon danglers, a gold cuff and snakeskin Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT This hot mama proved you don?t have to show a lot of skin to look sexy!
WHY WE LOVE IT This hot mama proved you don?t have to show a lot of skin to look sexy!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM