Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 17, 2013
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet for the Call Me Crazy premiere in Christian Dior's tuxedo-inspired shorts suit and sleek accessories to match.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reigning queen of the LBD mixed it up with a black ensemble of a different kind!
-
April 17, 2013
2. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood kicked off the Tribeca Film Festival in a belted Gucci halter dress and pointy-toe Louboutins.
-
April 17, 2013
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez struck a pose backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a peek-a-boo Etro printed dress, gold Melinda Maria and Graziela rings and leather Casadei stilettos.
-
April 17, 2013
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker accessorized her single-breasted topper with edgy danglers, a sparkling baguette and cobalt pumps on the Calzedonia red carpet.
-
April 17, 2013
5. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller walked the courthouse steps for Vanity Fair’s Tribeca Film Festival bash in a floral Topshop LBD, leather bag and jeweled satin heels.
April 17, 20131 of 5
Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet for the Call Me Crazy premiere in Christian Dior's tuxedo-inspired shorts suit and sleek accessories to match.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reigning queen of the LBD mixed it up with a black ensemble of a different kind!
WHY WE LOVE IT The reigning queen of the LBD mixed it up with a black ensemble of a different kind!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM