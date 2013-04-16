Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 16, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum stepped out for a good cause at the Saving Tails fundraiser in a peek-a-boo button-down and floral skirt from Topshop, lasercut Stuart Weitzman bag and leather sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much lovelier than a pretty star in a sweet print!
April 16, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of Pain and Gain in a black blazer and leather leggings that she accessorized with statement earrings, a metallic clutch and suede sandals.
April 16, 2013
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the Power of Love Gala, Jones arrived in a full-skirted Temperley London halter dress, diamond Gilan earrings and black Rupert Sanderson heels.
April 16, 2013
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts hit the A|X Armani Exchange Neon Carnival in a taupe top, colorful necklace, pastel pants and Tory Burch loafers.
April 16, 2013
5. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko showed some leg in a military-inspired sheath and patent leather booties from Altuzarra at an N.Y.C. bash.
