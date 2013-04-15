Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 15, 2013
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez sparkled in a fringed Julien Macdonald minidress, Joan Hornig drop earrings and glittering Jimmy Choo peep-toes at the MTV Movie Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT This star shined brighter than ever in her dazzling gold design!
April 15, 2013
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris premiere of Iron Man 3, Paltrow looked lovely in Erdem's floral separates and navy pumps.
April 15, 2013
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE At the MTV Movie Awards, Washington brightened things up in a colorblock Michael Kors design that she accessorized with an ostrich clutch and satin Roger Vivier pumps.
April 15, 2013
4. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson picked up her MTV Movie Award in a cutout Maxime Simoëns dress and lace-up heels.
April 15, 2013
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana worked her gams on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet in a peek-a-boo Givenchy design and ankle-strap Jimmy Choo sandals.
