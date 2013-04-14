Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 14, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley exited her hair salon in a cool pairing of a ribbed tank, printed Kain Label pencil skirt, gold jewels and twisted sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Even when she's off duty, this model looks fresh-from-the-runway.
-
April 14, 2013
2. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko filmed an Extra segment in head-to-toe Ferragamo, including a macrame dress and taupe sandals.
-
April 14, 2013
3. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed walked the green carpet at Coach's L.A. event in a sequin Ella Moss blazer that she paired with layered necklaces, leather leggings, an oversized clutch and mirrored platforms.
-
April 14, 2013
4. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough celebrated the British Fashion Council in a printed Peter Pilotto dress and white heels.
-
April 14, 2013
5. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster visited VH1 in printed pants that she styled with a black topper and floral heels.
April 14, 2013
