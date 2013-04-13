Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 13, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo sipped Alize Coco at the beverage launch in a printed skirt, ruffled blouse, blush topper and peep-toe lace-ups.
WHY WE LOVE IT We'd like to raid the stylish star's closet for this adorable coat alone!
April 13, 2013
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stopped by Good Morning America in a crisp shorts suit and leather sandals.
April 13, 2013
3. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko walked the red carpet for the To the Wonder premiere in an asymmetric shift, satin clutch and nude sandals.
April 13, 2013
4. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara attended Coach's annual event in a printed top, statement necklace, black trousers and satin Brian Atwood peep-toes.
April 13, 2013
5. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At the Coach event to benefit the Children's Defense Fund, Steinfeld arrived in a black and white ensemble that included a pleated skirt and minimalist sandals.
