Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 12, 2013
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow hit the Iron Man 3 premiere in a crisp white Kaufmanfranco sheath and cap-toe Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The queen of understated elegance gave one of the season?s hottest trends a fresh, minimalist feel.
-
April 12, 2013
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry flaunted her baby bump in a lacy Monique Lhuillier gown at the Rio de Janeiro premiere of The Call.
-
April 12, 2013
3. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried dined in L.A. wearing Roland Mouret's contoured houndstooth ensemble and patent leather Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
April 12, 2013
4. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE Riseborough arrived at LAX in an illusion neckline David Koma column, red shades to match, oversized hoops, a studded Valentino tote and nude Casadei stilettos.
-
April 12, 2013
5. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE At the ASPCA gala, Bell walked the red carpet in a long-sleeve Notte by Marchesa gown that she accessorized with a statement necklace and green clutch.
April 12, 20131 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow hit the Iron Man 3 premiere in a crisp white Kaufmanfranco sheath and cap-toe Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The queen of understated elegance gave one of the season?s hottest trends a fresh, minimalist feel.
WHY WE LOVE IT The queen of understated elegance gave one of the season?s hottest trends a fresh, minimalist feel.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM