Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 11, 2013
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry looked great for a good cause in a peek-a-boo Thakoon cocktail dress, jeweled Dannijo necklace, ankle-strap Monika Chiang heels and a purple Coach clutch at the label's Evening of Cocktails and Shopping.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer's quirky style was at its most chic in an unexpected dandelion print.
-
April 11, 2013
2. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE Riseborough looked radiant in a blush chiffon Elie Saab Haute Couture gown and sparkling extras, including an Oroton clutch.
-
April 11, 2013
3. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Oblivion, Kurylenko walked the red carpet in an embroidered satin Burberry column, dazzling Martin Katz jewels, a studded clutch and pointy-toe stilettos.
-
April 11, 2013
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow took in the sunshine outside of Good Morning America wearing a contoured Rag & Bone sheath and patent leather pumps.
-
April 11, 2013
5. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones shopped for a cause with Coach in a floral sundress and camel trench that she teamed with the label's perforated satchel and woven sandals.
April 11, 20131 of 5
Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry looked great for a good cause in a peek-a-boo Thakoon cocktail dress, jeweled Dannijo necklace, ankle-strap Monika Chiang heels and a purple Coach clutch at the label's Evening of Cocktails and Shopping.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer's quirky style was at its most chic in an unexpected dandelion print.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer's quirky style was at its most chic in an unexpected dandelion print.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM