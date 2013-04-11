WHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry looked great for a good cause in a peek-a-boo Thakoon cocktail dress, jeweled Dannijo necklace, ankle-strap Monika Chiang heels and a purple Coach clutch at the label's Evening of Cocktails and Shopping.



WHY WE LOVE IT The singer's quirky style was at its most chic in an unexpected dandelion print.