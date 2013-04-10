Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 10, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo brightened up the room in a marigold Katie Ermilio design that she accented with a jeweled Zara belt, vintage necklace, colorful Jimmy Choo sandals and the label's clutch at the New Yorkers For Children Spring Dinner Dance.
WHY WE LOVE IT An asymmetric hem let the accessories-loving star's unexpected heels share the spotlight!
April 10, 2013
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez styled her buckled Marios Schwab LBD with a patent leather-trimmed Lauren Merkin minaudiere and pointy-toe pumps at the British Fashion Council's L.A. event.
April 10, 2013
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto walked the red carpet at the Indian Film Festival in a ruffled sheath that she styled with metallic extras.
April 10, 2013
4. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams looked lovely in her lace Maria Lucia Hohan LBD, satin headband and platform stilettos at the To The Wonder premiere.
April 10, 2013
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara celebrated Kate Young's Target collaboration in an embellished cocktail dress, sleek clutch and platform Brian Atwood peep-toes.
