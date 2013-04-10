WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo brightened up the room in a marigold Katie Ermilio design that she accented with a jeweled Zara belt, vintage necklace, colorful Jimmy Choo sandals and the label's clutch at the New Yorkers For Children Spring Dinner Dance.



WHY WE LOVE IT An asymmetric hem let the accessories-loving star's unexpected heels share the spotlight!