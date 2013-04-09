Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 9, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde dined at a New York bash in a knee-length Monique Lhuillier number, turquoise Iwona Ludyga Design jewelry and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hello spring! Nothing brightens up our day like a sunny yellow cocktail dress.
-
April 9, 2013
2. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault helped open a Parisian film exhibition in a slim back suit that she enhanced with metallic accents.
-
April 9, 2013
3. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE In Cannes, Newton attended a Rogue press event in Temperley London's red and white print, oversized hoops and nude leather extras.
-
April 9, 2013
4. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE Risborough screened Disconnect in a colorful Proenza Schouler dress and ankle-strap heels.
-
April 9, 2013
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna stepped backstage at her tour in a white Rag & Bone blazer, shorts to match and diamond jewels and cap-toe sneakers.
