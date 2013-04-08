Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 8, 2013
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift wowed in a metallic Dolce & Gabbana column and diamond Norman Silverman earrings at the ACM Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The alway radiant singer was all the more dazzling in her ultra-sparkly gown.
April 8, 2013
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry dined with Michael Kors in the designer's sexy LBD and skinny sandals.
April 8, 2013
3. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron dined in L.A. wearing Derek Lam's embroidered ensemble, a printed clutch and black stilettos.
April 8, 2013
4. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles attended a Michael Kors bash in the designer's slim tuxedo jacket, button-down blouse and cloud print trousers that she styled with a Lucite clutch and sleek sandals.
April 8, 2013
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow signed copies of It's All Good in leg-baring separates, including a checkerboard A.L.C. top, cuffed blazer and black and gold sandals.
