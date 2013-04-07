Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 7, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum struck a pose backstage at the Rachael Ray Show in a floral Schumacher print dress and fuchsia heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A hint of neon (including a bright green belt) took the actress's pretty design to the next level!
April 7, 2013
2. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurlenko stepped out for an Oblivion press event in a plunging blouse, slim pants and black stilettos.
April 7, 2013
3. Jada Pinkett SmithWHAT SHE WORE Pinkett Smith visited Good Morning America in a pink and black ensemble that included a lace blouse, tuxedo striped pants and colorblock platforms.
April 7, 2013
4. Padma LakshmiWHAT SHE WORE Lakshmi arrived for the Bravo upfronts in a cinched top, skinny trousers, a bright clutch and metallic-accented heels.
April 7, 2013
5. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale shopped in a sheer blouse that she layered with a pastel blazer, chainstrap Chanel bag, whiskered denim and suede booties.
