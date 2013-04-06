Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 6, 2013
1. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Olsen dined with Karl Lagerfeld in honor of the designer's photo exhibition in an all-black ensemble, including a leather moto jacket and lacy LBD.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress did Chanel right in a youthful, edgy pairing.
-
April 6, 2013
2. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler flaunted her figure at Tracy Anderson's flagship opening in a curve-hugging Rebecca Minkoff sheath and skinny sandals.
-
April 6, 2013
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE At the Tracy Anderson flagship studio opening, Sims showed her support in a black ensemble that she accented with a hot pink blazer and layered necklaces.
-
April 6, 2013
4. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough looked ladylike in Carolina Herrera's pretty separates and bright Vivienne Westwood heels in Beverly Hills.
-
April 6, 2013
5. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood took the American Idol stage in a peach Oliver Tolentino gown, eye-catching cocktail ring and mirrored peep-toes.
April 6, 20131 of 5
