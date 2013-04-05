Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 5, 2013
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Angelina Jolie swept into the Women in the World Summit in a brown and black Saint Laurent ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Proving you don't have to show skin to look great, the actress was stunning as ever in her billowy design.
April 5, 2013
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow celebrated the opening of Tracy Anderson's flagship studio in a vibrant Victoria Beckham mini and neon Michael Kors sandals.
April 5, 2013
3. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko made an entrance at the London Oblivion premiere in a lace-detailed Marchesa gown and metallic Stark minaudiere.
April 5, 2013
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum visited Z100 in a floral halter dress, oversized envelope clutch and fuchsia Jimmy Choo pumps.
April 5, 2013
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton showed her maternity style in a red coat and black accessories including knee-high suede boots.
