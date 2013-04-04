Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 4, 2013
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE The author signed copies of It's All Good in a black and white Isabel Marant dress and peep-toe Michael Kors booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does chic minimalism like Gwyneth Paltrow! She kept it understated and cool in a relaxed ensemble.
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum hit the street in a Carven printed blazer and orange skirt that she styled with complementary extras, including a mini Henri Bendel bag.
3. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE At the Dublin Oblivion premiere, Kurylenko smoldered in an emerald Roland Mouret column and studded clutch.
4. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Midddleton made an appearance in Glasgow in a plaid ensemble and knee-high boots.
5. Jada Pinkett SmithWHAT SHE WORE Pinkett Smith got around New York in Peter Pilotto's mixed print ensemble and bright blue pumps.
