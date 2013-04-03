Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 3, 2013
1. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Rosario Dawson screened Trance with The Cinema Society and Montblanc in Bottega Veneta’s crepe cocktail dress, leather belt, woven clutch and pointy-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Monochromatic pink got a cool twist from the actress’s modern silhouette.
-
April 3, 2013
2. Brit MarlingWHAT SHE WORE Marling styled her colorblock Viktor & Rolf design with strappy Rupert Sanderson sandals at the New York premiere of The Company You Keep.
-
April 3, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum celebrated Jeffrey Fashion Cares in a fringed Naeem Khan sheath and metallic Rupert Sanderson sandals to match.
-
April 3, 2013
4. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko stepped out in Vienna wearing a chic black ensemble, including a ruffled topper.
-
April 3, 2013
5. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton arrived for the Trance premiere in an LBD that she accented with polka-dot stockings and patent leather Mary Janes.
