Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 2, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo strolled N.Y.C. in a chic ensemble that included a chunky sweater, leather leggings, convertible Givenchy tote and embroidered ankle-strap L.K.Bennett by Caroline Issa heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT She sure can accessorize! Pom-pom-topped neon stilettos were a perfectly whimsical addition to the stylish star's dark separates.
April 2, 2013
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum took in the opening night of Lucky Guy in Temperley London's printed cocktail dress and silver Rupert Sanderson pumps.
April 2, 2013
3. Brit MarlingWHAT SHE WORE Marling styled her Andrew Gn peek-a-boo blouse with the designer's relaxed trousers and black flats at a press event for The Company You Keep.
April 2, 2013
4. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE At the Moscow premiere of Oblivion, Kurylenko looked lovely in a lilac Elie Saab Haute Couture floral embroidered dress and patent leather stilettos.
April 2, 2013
5. Zosia MametWHAT SHE WORE Mamet caught our eye in a monochromatic Honor ensemble at the New York premiere of The Company You Keep.
