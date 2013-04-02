WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo strolled N.Y.C. in a chic ensemble that included a chunky sweater, leather leggings, convertible Givenchy tote and embroidered ankle-strap L.K.Bennett by Caroline Issa heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT She sure can accessorize! Pom-pom-topped neon stilettos were a perfectly whimsical addition to the stylish star's dark separates.