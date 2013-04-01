Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 1, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE In West Hollywood, the actress hit the street in a mixed print Topshop mini, colorblock Christian Louboutin tote and patent leather ballet flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emmy Rossum's got style at every budget! The star showed her range in an under $100 dress and lust-worthy handbag.
-
April 1, 2013
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins greeted fans at WonderCon in an edgy black leather ensemble that included a Michael Kors motorcycle jacket and Casadei heels.
-
April 1, 2013
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley got around Beverly Hills in a striped top, suede skirt and brown ankle boots.
-
April 1, 2013
4. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE The Oblivion actress hit a Moscow press event in an embroidered Stella McCartney shift and pointy-toe pumps.
-
April 1, 2013
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes exited her New York hotel in a ladylike dress and white heels.
April 1, 2013
