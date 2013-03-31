Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2013
1. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Karolina Kurkova worked her gams in a printed Cédric Charlier mini and eye-catching Edmundo Castillo sandals outside Fox Studios.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff, coming through! The supermodel flaunted her enviable figure in a leg-lengthening ensemble.
-
March 31, 2013
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift exited her N.Y.C. hotel in a cable knit sweater, leather tote, cropped trousers and lace-up flats.
-
March 31, 2013
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes greeted fans outside of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a ruffled LWD, printed shades and leather boots.
-
March 31, 2013
4. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung looked adorable in a striped dress and bright blue Monika Chiang heels at a Land Rover event.
-
March 31, 2013
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth touched down at LAX in chic separates that included a menswear-inspired blazer, Karen Walker shades, leather leggings and studded pumps.
March 31, 20131 of 5
Karolina Kurkova
WHAT SHE WORE Karolina Kurkova worked her gams in a printed Cédric Charlier mini and eye-catching Edmundo Castillo sandals outside Fox Studios.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff, coming through! The supermodel flaunted her enviable figure in a leg-lengthening ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff, coming through! The supermodel flaunted her enviable figure in a leg-lengthening ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM