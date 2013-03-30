Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 30, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger visited Good Morning America in a printed Preen sheath, chainstrap bag and neon Loeffler Randall heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here's one actress who's not afraid of color. The stylish star showed her fashion savvy in a bright and eye-catching combo.
March 30, 2013
2. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Kurkova hit the street in N.Y.C. in a peek-a-boo tank, slim trousers and ankle-strap Monika Chiang heels.
March 30, 2013
3. Saoirse RonanWHAT SHE WORE Ronan layered her jewel-tone Carven ensemble with a structured Dolce & Gabbana coat and added bright Monique Lhuillier sandals while visiting SiriusXM Studios.
March 30, 2013
4. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE At an Omega press event, Kidman looked chic in her ivory wool Nina Ricci suit and mixed material stilettos.
March 30, 2013
5. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE In Brazil, Riseborough walked the red carpet for the Oblivion premiere in a full-skirted Rochas dress and yellow stilettos.
