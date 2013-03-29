Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 29, 2013
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Eva Mendes styled her peach cocktail dress with diamond earrings and satin stilettos at the New York premiere of The Place Beyond The Pines.
WHY WE LOVE IT As if the color and jeweled waistline weren?t romantic enough, the actress added an extra pretty touch with her ultra-feminine heels.
March 29, 2013
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger styled her menswear-inspired Jason Wu ensemble with a hot pink Chanel bag and strappy black heels at FX's bowling event.
March 29, 2013
3. Keri RussellWHAT SHE WORE Russell vamped it up at an FX event in a leather sheath and heels to match.
March 29, 2013
4. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Kurkova paired Karolina Zmarlak’s marigold separates with a skinny belt and gold Edmundo Castillo sandals outside of NBC Studios.
March 29, 2013
5. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung walked the Eden red carpet in a jeweled tube dress and sleek Jimmy Choo extras.
March 29, 2013
