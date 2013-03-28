Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 28, 2013
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively attended Target's Toronto launch in Roland Mouret's printed cocktail dress, Jennifer Meyer jewels and floral Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nothing says "spring" like the actress's pretty multi-colored iris motif.
March 28, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo screened The Host with Jaeger-LeCoultre in a leather sheath that she styled with a jeweled cuff, embroidered clutch and plumed heels.
March 28, 2013
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker hit a Target event in cropped white jeans and a blazer that she accessorized with bright flowers and suede Jean-Michel Cazabat stilettos.
March 28, 2013
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Cinema Society screening of The Host, Kruger donned edgy Stephen Webster jewels and an all black ensemble including a studded Chanel shift and suede boots.
March 28, 2013
5. Saoirse RonanWHAT SHE WORE Ronan wowed in a leather-trimmed Proenza Schouler print dress, black diamond Dana Rebecca Designs ring and cutout Christian Louboutin booties at the New York screening of The Host.
