Look of the Day
-
March 27, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo fought off the winter weather in NYC in a chunky white knit sweater, animal-print skirt, black booties and a CH Carolina Herrera blazer. She completed the look with a bright orange clutch by Olivia + Joy.
WHY WE LOVE IT Despite the chill in the air, Palermo's bright orange clutch signaled the start of spring.
-
March 27, 2013
2. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE At a dinner party celebrating Proenza Schouler's capsule collection with Net-A-Porter, Freida Pinto looked radiant in an orange print top and skirt by the brand. Rupert Sanderson pumps and fresh makeup finished the look.
-
March 27, 2013
3. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Rosario Dawson stopped by the launch of the Tanqueray Gin Palace in a sleeveless floral kaleidoscope print dress, gold Cuyana ring, red heels and a coordinating box clutch.
-
March 27, 2013
4. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE Andrea Riseborough hit the red carpet for the world premiere of her film Oblivion in a strapless Elie Saab gown with floral sequin embellishments.
-
March 27, 2013
5. no titleWHAT SHE WORE Thandie Newton looked effortlessly chic at the Hollywood premiere of Rouge in a vintage black dress and lacy Jimmy Choo sandals. A hot pink lip amped up the look.
March 27, 2013
Olivia Palermo
