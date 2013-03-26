Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 26, 2013
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Marion Cotillard hit the Rust and Bone premiere in Tokyo in a floral asymmetrical dress and pumps by Christian Dior.
WHY WE LOVE IT The deep blue lining of Cotillard's dress looked unexpectedly chic.
-
March 26, 2013
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley went for a stroll in L.A. in a lacy white top, pink and purple paisley print pants and nude sandals.
-
March 26, 2013
3. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE At the DISEL + EDUN Studio Africa Event, Solanges Knowles paired a white long-sleeved Theyskens' Theory top with printed Edun shorts. She finished the look with strappy yellow sandals, a bright orange CC Syke clutch and a matching pedicure.
-
March 26, 2013
4. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Hudson celebrated the 50th anniversary of Weight Watchers in a Donna Karan gold pencil skirt, Christian Louboutin booties and black t-shirt.
-
March 26, 2013
5. Rebecca HallWHAT SHE WORE Rebecca Hall struck a pose at the Jameson Empire Awards in London in a sequined LBD and embellished pointy-toe pumps. Soft waves and a natural pink lip finished the look.
March 26, 20131 of 5
