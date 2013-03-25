Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 25, 2013
1. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Nicole Kidman attended the Omega Gala in Austria in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Roger Vivier clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress oozed glamour in a black beaded gown, which she complemented with a sleek curly 'do and painted red lips.
March 25, 2013
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE The ever-adorable Jessica Alba looked fresh faced at the 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in a Mary Katrantzou dress and bow toe heels.
March 25, 2013
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez signaled the start of spring at the Kids' Choice Awards in a turquoise Oscar de la Renta peplum top, silver Gucci sandals and a quilted DVF clutch.
March 25, 2013
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart hit the purple carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards in a checkered top and shorts ensemble by Osman and black patent Louboutins.
March 25, 2013
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Kerry Washington looked ultra-elegant at the Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner in L.A. in a strapless Jason Wu satin bustier gown. She finished the look with a Bottega Veneta clutch, Louboutin pumps, Monique Péan ring and delicate gold headband.
