Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2013
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung represented her homeland in a neutral Carven ensemble and black accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Suits aren't just for the office-this sculpted ladylike style would be equally chic for work or play!
-
March 24, 2013
2. Berenice MarloheWHAT SHE WORE Marlohe helped open Escada's Berlin flagship in the label's sheer top and cropped trousers, a gold Allia cocktail ring, mirrored clutch and satin pumps.
-
March 24, 2013
3. Kiernan ShipkaWHAT SHE WORE At the season premiere of Mad Men, Shipka looked adorable in a printed Red Valentino cocktail dress, ruby Kwiat earrings, a clutch to match and lace Jimmy Choo cap-toes.
-
March 24, 2013
4. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore stepped onto Jimmy Fallon's stage in floral Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet skinny jeans that she paired with a pleated Rag & Bone blouse and red hot heels.
-
March 24, 2013
5. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick rocked out at Justin Timberlake's album release in a leather-trimmed moto jacket, skinny jeans and suede lace-ups.
March 24, 2013
