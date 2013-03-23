Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 23, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley launched the latest Blackberry in a draped blouse, skinny jeans, a black clutch and cognac leather Brian Atwood sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT This model doesn't need to be wearing a gown to turn heads! Case in point: these cool, laidback separates.
March 23, 2013
2. Saoirse RonanWHAT SHE WORE Ronan walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Host in a plum Lanvin shift that she styled with EF Collection drop earrings and bangles, a J/Hadley ring and ankle-strap heels.
March 23, 2013
3. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE At the launch of BlackBerry's Z10 Smartphone, Chloe Moretz paired her sculpted Marios Schwab sweater with leather leggings and edgy accessories.
March 23, 2013
4. Berenice MarloheWHAT SHE WORE Marlohe celebrated the Berlin Escada flagship opening in the label's sparkling sheath and mosaic heels.
March 23, 2013
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton rode the tube in an embellished By Malene Birger coat, bowed hat, black clutch and suede pumps.
