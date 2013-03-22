Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2013
1. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Thandie Newton hit the New York premiere of her new TV show Rogue in an abstract beaded dress, black jacket and minimal accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Painted red lips and a metallic clutch were the perfect additions to the star's sequined look.
-
March 22, 2013
2. Zoe KravitzWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Kravitz embraced her inner rock star at her Swarovski Crystallized Collection Launch in a leather cutout dress by Alexander Wang and leg-hugging gladiator sandals.
-
March 22, 2013
3. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Madekwe attended a Mulberry dinner in L.A. in animal-print pants and an off-white blouse by the brand.
-
March 22, 2013
4. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE At an event benefiting The LA Gay & Lesbian Center in Beverly Hills, Nikki Reed went with a black monochromatic look, natural makeup and an oversize clutch.
-
March 22, 2013
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Hudson showed off her curves at the first annual Amy Winehouse Foundation Inspiration Awards and Gala in a white dress cinched at the waist with a thin belt. White pumps completed the crisp look.
March 22, 20131 of 5
Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE Thandie Newton hit the New York premiere of her new TV show Rogue in an abstract beaded dress, black jacket and minimal accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Painted red lips and a metallic clutch were the perfect additions to the star's sequined look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Painted red lips and a metallic clutch were the perfect additions to the star's sequined look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM