Look of the Day
March 21, 2013
1. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE January Jones arrived at the Mad Men Season 6 premiere in a silk Jonathan Saunders dress and silver Louboutin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jones's soft makeup and glossy pink lip were the perfect pairing for this effortless look.
March 21, 2013
2. Jessica ParéWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Paré premiered Mad Men in a satin pink and turquoise dress by Prabal Gurung and Casadei heels. A dark smoky eye and sleek center part amped up the look.
March 21, 2013
3. Emilia ClarkeWHAT SHE WORE Breakfast at Tiffany's star Emilia Clarke celebrated the show's opening night in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral appliqués and white pumps.
March 21, 2013
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At a gala benefiting The Alzheimer’s Association, Emmy Rossum glittered in a sequined Tory Burch dress. She finished the look with gold sandals, a hot pink lip and a retro updo.
March 21, 2013
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson stopped by a BlackBerry event in a Dior LBD with a pink and orange organza skirt.
