-
March 20, 2013
1. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Rosario Dawson chose a crimson Jenny Packham gown for the London premiere of her new movie Trance.
WHY WE LOVE IT The rich color of the actress's beaded and sequin gown made us do a double take.
-
March 20, 2013
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes dropped by The Late Show with David Letterman in a Dolce & Gabbana animal-print dress. She accessorized with a green belt, taupe boots and colorful shades.
-
March 20, 2013
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE For an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez chose a strapless colorblock dress and black pumps.
-
March 20, 2013
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger arrived at the LA premiere of The Host in a black Thakoon dress with floral appliqués and Jimmy Choo heels. She finished the look with a sleek side-part and dangling Stephen Webster diamond earrings.
-
March 20, 2013
5. Stacy KeiblerStacy Keibler showed off her tanned skin in a white dress and nude strappy sandals at the Escada flagship shop opening in Berlin.
March 20, 20131 of 5
