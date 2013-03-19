Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2013
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez stopped by The Late Show with David Letterman in a sequined Emilio Pucci dress, Dolce & Gabbana blazer and Brian Atwood shoes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's high ponytail and layered gold rings gave the sophisticated look a touch of edge.
-
March 19, 2013
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba promoted her new book The Honest Life in a chic Peter Som tweed coat, Rag & Bone skinny jeans and colorful Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
-
March 19, 2013
3. Emilia ClarkeWHAT SHE WORE Emilia Clarke hit the Game of Thrones L.A. premiere in a strapless Victoria Beckham gown. She finished the look with a Christian Louboutin clutch, Jacob & Co. bracelet, bold smoky eyes and a sleek center part.
-
March 19, 2013
4. Emmy RossumAt the album release party for Justin Timberlake's latest album, Rossum looked ready for spring in a floral printed Topshop dress. She accessorized with white pumps and an Ippolita ring.
-
March 19, 2013
5. Nikki ReedNikki Reed stopped by Timberlake's release party for The 20/20 Experience in an embellished Ted Baker London blouse, black platforms and a studded turquoise clutch.
March 19, 20131 of 5
