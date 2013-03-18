Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 18, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger signed copies of The Host in chic skin-baring separates: a collared button-up crop top by Carven and a leather pencil skirt by Parisian designer Vanessa Bruno. She completed the look with gray strappy pumps by Christian Louboutin.
WHY WE LOVE IT Her classy, colorful duo bared just the right amount of skin.
-
March 18, 2013
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood chose bright fuchsia Katherine Feiner separates for a portrait leading up to her Country to Country performance in London, pairing the outfit with sparkling Swarovski jewels and classic nude pumps.
-
March 18, 2013
3. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge handed out shamrocks to the Irish Guards in a repeat emerald Emilia Wickstead coat with black accessories.
-
March 18, 2013
4. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Vanessa Hudgens premiered Spring Breakers in Hollywood, wearing a tribal-inspired Naeem Khan dress with a beaded bodice, feather skirt, and thigh-high slit.
-
March 18, 2013
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba signed copies of her book The Honest Life in elegant separates, paring a basic black top with eye-catching patterned cropped pants and high-heeled black satin smoking shoes.
March 18, 20131 of 5
