Look of the Day
March 17, 2013
1. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Allison Williams exited Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in Narciso Rodriguez's embroidered sheath that she teamed with a black topper, leather Reed Krakoff bag and pointy-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Polished looks like this make us especially sad that the Girls season is coming to a close!
March 17, 2013
2. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster arrived for PaleyFest in a pleated Rachel Zoe Collection skirt that she styled with black extras.
March 17, 2013
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE While out in London, Middleton showed her street style in a camel cape, complementary tote, black shades and knee-high boots.
March 17, 2013
4. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton launched Christian Dior at Harrods in a full-skirted LBD and stilettos to match.
March 17, 2013
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba arrived at MTV in a colorblock dress that she layered under a boxy blazer.
