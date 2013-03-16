Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 16, 2013
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts feted The Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Most Powerful Stylists Luncheon in a floral Erdem sheath that she paired with a Jennifer Meyer necklace, studded clutch and nude Jimmy Choo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always chic star demonstrated her fashion savvy in one of the season's hottest trends!
-
March 16, 2013
2. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev lunched with The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo in the label’s peep-toe wedges, a single-shoulder Max Mara jumpsuit and Devi Kroell python clutch.
-
March 16, 2013
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba hit the street in a green topper that she styled with a printed sweater, cropped trousers and suede Barbra Bui pumps.
-
March 16, 2013
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE While out in Beverly Hills, Roberts toted a perforated Jerome Dreyfuss leather bag while wearing a red lace dress and bowed flats to match.
-
March 16, 2013
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde hit the SXSW premiere of Drinking Buddies in a printed L’Wren Scott dress and Sergio Rossi slingbacks.
March 16, 20131 of 5
