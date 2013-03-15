Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 15, 2013
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Katie Holmes feted The New York Observer’s 25th anniversary in a belted Dolce amp Gabbana LBD and T-strap Valentino heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Interesting woven textures made this black anything but basic!
March 15, 2013
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Spring Breakers, Gomez turned heads in a red Reem Acra gown that she styled with a black clutch.
March 15, 2013
3. Rosamund PikeWHAT SHE WORE Pike lunched with LK Bennett in a white sheath and patent leather heels.
March 15, 2013
4. Beth BehrsWHAT SHE WORE The Two Broke Girls star arrived for PaleyFest in a raffia-embroidered Naeem Khan cocktail dress, rich clutch and black pumps.
March 15, 2013
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum stopped by Extra in a rocking ensemble that included an edgy Dannijo choker, asymmetric blouse, leather J Brand leggings and white Louboutins.
