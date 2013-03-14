Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 14, 2013
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana put her best foot forward in strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and Carven's cutout style at a celebration for The Hollywood Reporter's 25 Most Powerful Stylists List.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dressed for the occasion in an adorable garden party-ready design.
-
March 14, 2013
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes styled her lace Valentino dress with Dolce & Gabbana's sparkling clutch and burgundy pumps at a Vogue Eyewear event.
-
March 14, 2013
3. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner glowed at Neutrogena's Sun Summit in a purple Oscar de la Renta sheath and platform heels.
-
March 14, 2013
4. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams screened HBO's Phil Spector in a belted Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress and satin peep-toes.
-
March 14, 2013
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron lunched with The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo in the label’s suede clutch and ankle-strap sandals and a floral Oday Shakar dress.
