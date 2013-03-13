Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 13, 2013
1. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet for the Upside Down premiere in a belted dress that she styled with a marbled clutch, gold Dior jewels and colorblock heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Her LBD was stylish on its own, but paired with cool accessories it was a total knockout.
March 13, 2013
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba signed copies of The Honest Life in green separates that included cropped trousers and pointy-toe pumps.
March 13, 2013
3. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams stopped by Z100 in a ruffled Red Valentino dress and satin pumps to match.
March 13, 2013
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde stepped onto Jay Leno's stage in Herve Leger's peek-a-boo dress and red stilettos.
March 13, 2013
5. Emilia ClarkWHAT SHE WORE The Game of Thrones star braved the N.Y.C. rain in a leather motorcycle jacket, white shift and cage Tabitha Simmons sandals.
