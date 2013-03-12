Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 12, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde looked flawless from every angle in her black Gucci gown, EF Collection drop earrings and diamond Rona Pfeiffer bangles.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's hard to say which side of this dress is sexier: the sheer front or the plunging back.
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne sweetened up the SXSW I Give It a Year premiere in a ruffled blouse, pinstripe skirt, spiked Pearl Collective earrings and white leather accessories.
3. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel caught our eye at PaleyFest in a graphic black and white ensemble that included a striped Kate Spade New York dress.
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba hit the street in a black Michael Kors blazer, printed trousers, a geometric Roger Vivier bag and white Christian Louboutin stilettos.
5. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE At SXSW, Monaghan brightened things up in an orange Roksada Ilincic shift that she accessorized with Irene Neuwirth jewels, a sleek box clutch and nude Casadei pumps
