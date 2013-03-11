Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 11, 2013
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez hit the SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival in a cropped printed bustier top and bright orange pencil skirt by Dolce & Gabbana and Iwona Ludyga Design jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT A soft coral lip and nude pumps were the perfect additions to the Spring Breakers star's tropical look.
March 11, 2013
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone premiered The Croods in a strapless black Lanvin dress over a white jersey top. Two Lanvin necklaces and nude pumps completed her look.
March 11, 2013
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively supported hubby Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of his new movie The Croods in a burgundy Marios Schwab dress, Jennifer Meyer jewelry and Bottega Veneta pumps.
March 11, 2013
4. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE At the John Varvatos 2013 Stuart House Benefit, Dobrev looked ready for spring in an Elie Saab dress and strappy sandals.
March 11, 2013
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara attended a Joe Fresh Celebration Dinner in a powder blue Joe Fresh dress and strappy platforms.
