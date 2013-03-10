Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 10, 2013
1. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Allison Williams styled Prabal Gurung's silk top and pencil skirt with cap-toe Schutz stilettos at the celebration for her Boston Common Magazine cover.
WHY WE LOVE IT Fit to print, indeed! The star looked perfectly polished in her swirled separates.
-
March 10, 2013
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde launched of Half The Sky Movement: The Game in a playful button-down, cropped blazer, black jeans, diamond Ariel Gordon Jewelry necklace and leather boots.
-
March 10, 2013
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba sat front row at the Valentino show in the label's chic black and white jumpsuit.
-
March 10, 2013
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At MoMA, Chung layered her LBD with a textural topper.
-
March 10, 2013
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr strolled L.A. in retro Stella McCartney shades, a printed blouse, cropped trousers and bright accessories.
March 10, 2013
