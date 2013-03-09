Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 9, 2013
1. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE The stylish star wrapped up Paris Fashion Week in an edgy pairing of black and white separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT This ensemble made us wonder, "Who's cooler than Nicole Richie?"
March 9, 2013
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins took in the latest Louis Vuitton collection in the label’s gold minidress, leather bag and strappy heels.
March 9, 2013
3. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried attended a Paris Fashion Week bash in a leather topper, cropped top, knee-length pencil skirt and ankle-strap sandals by Givenchy by by Riccardo Tisci.
March 9, 2013
4. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Madekwe sizzled in a hot pink Versus cocktail dress and sleek sandals at a Revenge press event.
March 9, 2013
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain arrived for the Chanel show in a ruffled blouse, knee-length pencil skirt and asymmetric pumps.
