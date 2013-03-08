Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 8, 2013
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow was at her sexiest in a black blouse, leather leggings and Nicholas Kirkwood booties at the Hugo Boss for Boss Nuit Pour Femme event.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hello, legs! The sizzling star proved she's hot as ever in her sleek ensemble.
-
March 8, 2013
2. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish visited SiriusXM Studios in a jersey Roland Mouret sheath, Liv Haley drop earrings, Julieri’s brown diamond bracelet and cap-toe pumps.
-
March 8, 2013
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez dined with the Alliance for Children's Rights in a midriff-baring ensemble and statement pendant necklace.
-
March 8, 2013
4. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler launched the Joe Fresh JCP pop up in a slim black suit that she accented with a bright blouse.
-
March 8, 2013
5. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault joined the Avon Foundation for Women in the label's charm necklace. A textured LBD, oversized studs and leather pumps completed the look.
March 8, 20131 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow was at her sexiest in a black blouse, leather leggings and Nicholas Kirkwood booties at the Hugo Boss for Boss Nuit Pour Femme event.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hello, legs! The sizzling star proved she's hot as ever in her sleek ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hello, legs! The sizzling star proved she's hot as ever in her sleek ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM