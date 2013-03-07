Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 7, 2013
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively attended a Gucci press event in a belted dress and cap-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Plaid's never looked sexier than it did on this plunging style.
March 7, 2013
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana looked cool and causal in leather leggings, a sheer blouse, ruched clutch and camel coat at the Miu Miu show.
March 7, 2013
3. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams arrived for the New York premiere of Girl Rising in an all black ensemble that included a tuxedo-inspired Christian Dior LBD and satin stilettos.
March 7, 2013
4. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE While attending Paris Fashion Week, Jones was at her most retro at Miu Miu in a pastel button-down, tailored shorts and platform pumps.
March 7, 2013
5. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE Zellweger arrived for the Miu Miu Fashion Week show in a lacy LBD and complementary accessories.
